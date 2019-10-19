East Beauregard fell behind early but battled back to make it a ball game Friday night.

The Trojans defense pitched a shutout in the second half, but Basile picked up the district win, 20-14.

"We came out flat in the first half," East Beauregard head coach Ronnie Simmons said. "We didn't execute well on offense and didn't play well on defense. We were in good spots but didn't make plays."

The defeat marks East Beauregard's first district loss of the season, but Simmons likes where his team is sitting.

"It's not the end of the season," he said. "It's frustrating to lose a district game, but Oberlin is coming to our place next week, and they are sitting in first place. It's a great opportunity for us to get ourselves back in the race."

Basile led 20-0 at halftime on the back of three rushing scores – 4 yards, 12 yards and 5 yards – by Isaiah Ceasar.

He finished the game with 148 yards on 16 carries.

"We just didn't wrap him up," Simmons said. "We were in the right places against him all night but he made us missed or didn't wrap up. He's a very talented running back. He put a move on us or ran through the tackles."

In the second half, the Trojan defense made adjustments and kept Basile out of the endzone.

"At halftime, we didn't change anything offensively," Simmons said. "Coach Weldon made some changes defensively, and those adjustments worked out really well for us."

East Beauregard got on the board in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Jacob Gimnich, and Garrett Cooley pulled the Trojans within a score with a 2-yard run with two minutes to play.

East Beauregard attempted an onside kick, which it recovered, but the officials ruled it do not go the required 10 yards.

"We played with a sense of urgency in the second half," Simmons said. "We picked up our tempo a little bit but didn't do anything different. We ran the same stuff we always do. We just executed better and played a little harder.

"We thought we had the ball, and we would have been in good shape with the ball on the 50 with two timeouts and momentum. It was frustrating, but we should have never been in the position in the first place."

Gimnich led East Beauregard with 111 yards on 23 carries, and Jackson Lewis added 54 yards on 16 touches.

The Trojans (3-4, 3-1) take on Oberlin at home next week.