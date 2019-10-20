On September 1, the Leesville Police Department was called to a residence on University Parkway in reference to the theft of a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant, Carrie Pennington, who advised that her vehicle was missing. Pennington advised that the vehicle had been parked in her driveway on August 31, 2019 and she found that it was gone on September 1.

On September 3, the Leesville Police Department received information from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office advising that the vehicle had been located outside the city limits and it appeared that someone had attempted to burn the vehicle.

Investigators arrived at the location and secured custody of the vehicle.

Investigators made contact with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office in reference to the attempted Arson.

Throughout the investigation, it was determined that Carrie Pennington and William Paddy conspired to get rid of the vehicle and in turn filed a false report for the theft of the vehicle. Pennington and Paddy were both charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Filing a False Report by the Leesville Police Department.

Their bonds were set at $8,500 each. The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office worked with the Leesville Police Department in this investigation and charged Pennington and Paddy for Criminal Conspiracy and Arson with Intent to Defraud.

The Leesville Police Department would like to thank the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.