Week seven marks the second week of district play in high school football. The games have a little more at stake from here through November. And surprises are welcome!

Beginning with District 7-1A, perhaps the biggest surprise in Iberville Parish prep football this week is White Castle (4-3, 1-1) defeating East Iberville (5-1, 1-1) in a nail biter 20-22 Friday night in St. Gabriel.

Coach Ron LeJeune of the EI Tigers said earlier in the season that if his team played the same all year they could beat anyone. They may not have anticipated this hard-working White Castle team.

The elephant in the room in that district is still the (6-0, 1-0) Ascension Catholic Bulldogs. White Castle fell to AC 48-6 on October 10, and it appears they learned something from it and even found a way to serve it to the Tigers.

This week, WC will have to bring the same intensity to Ascension Christian (3-4, 1-0), who knocked off St. John (2-5, 0-2) Friday 21-31 for their first district win since 2016. Although, the Lions haven't played a district schedule in three years.

Meanwhile, the struggling St. John Eagles could rebound against District 6-1A Slaughter Community Charter (1-6, 1-1) this week. But it's no secret that they face a tough sequence to round off 2019 with White Castle on November 1 and then Ascension Catholic.

Game of the week this Friday would still have to be East Iberville at Ascension Catholic.

The AC Bulldogs have won every contest by at least 13 points. Prior to this week's loss, the Tigers had won every match by at least 10, with the greatest margin coming in the previous week when they walked past St. John 50-6.

If EI loses it looks as though AC wins the district. They'll have to work hard this week.

Finally, moving to District 7-4A the Plaquemine Green Devils (2-5, 1-1) found something to play for this week. They bounced back from a disappointing 14-31 loss to St. Michael (4-3, 2-0) on October 11, to beat Belaire (1-5, 0-2) 53-6 in an away matchup.

It could've been that Belaire was just that awful and deserved a rout, or that the Green Devils have dug in for the rest of what was looking like a rough season. Next they will face Istrouma (2-5, 2-0).

St. Michael has the best record in that district, but it appears to still be obtainable if the Green Devils can put together three more wins. Broadmoor (1-6, 0-2) and Tara (1-6, 1-1) are the last two opponents Plaquemine will see.

Since it looks like no one wants to win that district easily, Plaquemine should come up with at least a second place finish from here.