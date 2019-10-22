Sheriff Webre indicates the preliminary investigation reveals two employees of the sheriff's office were exchanging personal firearms when one accidentally discharged striking the other deputy in the shoulder.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is conducting and investigation of an accidental discharge of a firearm which wounded a sheriff's employee.

Sheriff Webre indicated these employees were off duty and the firearms being exchanged were personal weapons, not department issued. The deputy has been treated and released from the hospital.

Names will not be released until the investigation is complete.

Contributed by APSO