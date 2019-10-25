Ross was convicted, of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, on September 4, 2013 in Assumption Parish resulting from his November 6, 2011 arrest.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrest of Telly Savalas Ross, 45, of 144 French Lane, Napoleonville, LA on charges related to sex offender registration requirements.

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Detectives initiated a criminal investigation after it was determined that Telly Savalas Ross was not residing at the residence he registered at in accordance with requirements related to the Louisiana Sex Offender Registration Laws.

Ross was convicted, of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, on September 4, 2013 in Assumption Parish resulting from his November 6, 2011 arrest.

Sheriff Leland Falcon initiated a periodic sex offender random check program shortly after assuming office which has resulted in numerous sex offenders being arrested for non-compliance.

In July of 2019, during a random check, it was determined that Ross had been living in Calcasieu Parish and had not registered in that area.

On Thursday, October 18 detectives arrested Ross on a warrant charging him on one count of:

*Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender

Upon satisfying local charges, Ross will be sent to Calcasieu Parish where he is wanted on related charges.

As a Tier I sex offender, Ross is required to maintain his sex offender registration status until August 4, 2033.

Ross remains incarcerated with bond set at $3,500 by Judge Alvin Turner, Jr.

Contributed by Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office