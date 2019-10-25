"This graduation represents several weeks of hard work and resulted in all of these deputies attaining their POST certification," said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Ascension Parish Deputies Joshua Delery and Dwanya Black graduated from the Capital Area Regional Training Academy (CARTA) in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, October 15.

"This graduation represents several weeks of hard work and resulted in all of these deputies attaining their POST certification," said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Capital Area Regional Training Academy (CARTA) is a product of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The graduates learned physical training, legal and report writing skills, law enforcement history, and numerous other topics and skills.

Deputy Black was also awarded the top overall fitness award.

Contributed by APSO