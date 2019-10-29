The City of Gonzales Water System is issuing a boil water advisory due to an interruption of service.

2:19 p.m. UPDATE: "Per DHH, there is a mandatory 24-hour sample holding period before an advisory can be lifted. Therefore, we will provide those results as soon as they become available tomorrow. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes, and appreciate your patience," stated by spokesperson for City of Gonzales.

ORIGINAL:

The City of Gonzales has issued the following advisory as of 7:30 a.m. -

Much of the City of Gonzales has woken up this morning to find that they have no running water or very low pressure. We have found that we are having issues with a few of our pumps, and workers are on site now, assessing and fixing the situation. The City of Gonzales Water System is issuing a boil water advisory due to an interruption of service. Additional information will be released when this advisory is lifted.

Additionally, Ascension Public Schools has made the following statement this morning:

Dear Parents and Guardians,



The City of Gonzales is under a boil advisory. This impacts G.W. Carver Primary, Gonzales Primary, Pecan Grove Primary, Gonzales Middle, East Ascension High School and Early College Option at RPCC. Central Primary and Central Middle schools are under a different water system.



Please know, we are making appropriate adjustments such as getting bottled water and hand sanitizer delivered to the schools, as well as adjustments to the breakfast and lunch menus.



Although this will be a slight inconvenience, we do not expect it to have a major impact on our school day. We are in close contact with the City of Gonzales as they work to get the issue resolved as quickly as possible.