"The opportunity is in front of us," Cointment said. "We want to ensure the west bank and the City of Donaldsonville are reaping rewards."

Clint Cointment, who will be the next Ascension Parish President, reached out to Donaldsonville city officials Tuesday, Oct. 22 during the council's meeting.

Cointment had recently won the position when his opponent in the Nov. 16 runoff election, Murphy Painter, decided to exit the race.

In the 2015 election, Cointment was edged by outgoing Parish President Kenny Matassa.

Set to take office in January, Cointment attended the council's meeting to introduce himself, and offer a positive outlook to the city and the west side of the parish.

"The opportunity is in front of us," Cointment said. "We want to ensure the west bank and the City of Donaldsonville are reaping rewards."

As parish president, he said he hopes for residents and their neighbors to be excited about progress being made throughout Ascension Parish.

"I hope to hit the ground running by January," Cointment concluded.

Council Chairman Raymond Aucoin said he and the members of the council are looking forward to working with Cointment in his term as president.

In other matters before the Council Tuesday:

-- The Donaldsonville Fire Department awaits formal approval from the state fire marshal prior to occupying the new fire station along Marchand Drive.

Crews are wrapping up construction. The Council approved a pay application for Capital Construction in the amount of $28,612.54 for work done at the department's new location.

-- A Breast Cancer Awareness and Domestic Violence Awareness ceremony was held the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 23 at City Hall.

The "Stronger Together" ceremony included a prayer service and ribbon dedication.

-- The Donaldsonville Behavioral Health Center holds Narcotics Anonymous meetings on Thursday nights from 7-8 p.m.

The center is located at 901 Catalpa St.

For more information, see: br-na.org.