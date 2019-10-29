Former Beauregard Parish Sheriff candidate Jim Jacobsen has offically announced his endorsement of John Gott for Beauregard Parish Sheriff. Jacobsen released the following press release detailing his support of Gott:

Beauregard Parish Sheriff candidate Jim Jacobsen announced today that he is endorsing John Gott in the runoff election for Sheriff on Saturday, November 16.

In the October 12 election, Jacobsen earned 25% of the vote as he focused on making significant changes to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office. He believes that John Gott is best suited to usher in the needed changes that will help Beauregard Parish address the serious issues of crime, drugs, and animal control as the parish continues to grow. “If we want things to get better, we have to do things differently,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen pledged to work with Sheriff Gott in his administration to ensure that all residents and businesses in Beauregard Parish are equally served by the office. According to Jacobsen, South Beauregard has grown substantially in recent years and requires additional resources from the Sheriff’s office. “Crimes need to be solved and the safety of our citizens needs to be enhanced. We need a new approach, and that’s why I’m supporting John Gott,” said Jacobsen.

To continue his commitment of service and to bring his broad experience to the new Sheriff’s department, Jacobsen will assume a position with the Gott administration following the election.