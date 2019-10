Members of the Heirome Gaines Chapter DAR celebrated the community service of Girl Scout Troop Leader Brenda Shuff at their September meeting.

Ms. Shuff has been a troop leader for more than 20 years. She was joined at the ceremony by her daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Scott Olivier. Also in attendance at the meeting were members, prospective members, and guests.

Contributed by Daughters of the American Revolution