The 1st annual Jeff Thibodeaux memorial scholarship benefit is this weekend. Funds generated will go to Home of Grace to sponsor someone in need of addiction treatment that does not have the means to pay for it.

One of the last conversations I had with my dad when we were talking about his struggles, he told me "If my story can help change one persons life it will all be worth it."

Please help me fight addiction to honor my father since he lost his battle. Lets help change one or many lives. Please join us at the 3rd Annual Railroad Ave Reunion Cruise on November 2, it begins at noon. Help us raise money to help beat addiction.

