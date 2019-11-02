Artists, authors, crafters, and vendors will be located alongside Railroad Avenue nestled between the finest shopping locations for the perfect items for Christmas.

The Downtown Development District and the Donaldsonville Main Street Program announce its 2019 Avenue Evening Stroll.

Artists, authors, crafters, and vendors will be located alongside Railroad Avenue nestled between the finest shopping locations for the perfect items for Christmas. Other activities will include the Donaldsonville Fire Department Association Children's Christmas Village with Santa Claus, Christmas caroling, and live music, arts, crafts, and car shows. Music will also be featured along the Stroll including the sounds of Red Tape Musiq near the Square (6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.), the Avenue Cruisers at the Grapevine and Anthony Nelson and the Overcomers at the River Road African American Museum's Gospel and Gumbo live at the Bicentennial Jazz Plaza.

In addition, Framer Dave's (Mississippi Street) will also provide gumbo music, a car show, and live painting with the talented artist Alvin Batiste. New to the Stroll this year will be a gumbo cookoff, tasting, and cookie decorating at the Donaldsonville Elks Lodge. There will be refreshments located throughout the Avenue and featured meals at local area restaurants . . . reservations are recommended!

Youth rides including a mini Ferris Wheel, flying Saucers, bouncing ball, a rock climbing wall and more will be located along the Avenue. Also, on the Stroll will be Baby Shark, Paw Patrol, PJ Mask, Mario, Elmo, and Elsa.

Like previous years, Railroad Avenue will be closed to traffic. A free tram will be available to transport patrons who choose not to walk the 6-blocks of entertainment. Parking is available on side streets. The event is free to the public.

Vendors are now being accepted. For more information or to get information about becoming a vendor, please contact Lee Melancon at City Hall by calling 225-473-4247 ext. 17. Applications can be picked up at City Hall.

Contributed by City of Donaldsonville