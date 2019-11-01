Would you pay a stranger to cuddle with you? A Florida mother and daughter are banking on it.

Jade Eitzmann and her daughter Joni opened Cozy Up, a professional studio where patrons can pay to be cuddled, Jacksonville TV station WFOX reports.

Since opening for business in October, Eitzmann has noticed an uptick in bookings.

“Oftentimes, people lose their loved ones around the holidays; that’s always when they need comfort the most,” she told WFOX.

A session can run anywhere from $25 to $300 depending on the time.

All Cozy Up clients must be 18 years or older, and as a courtesy, patrons are asked to shower and brush their teeth before arriving for their appointment.

To book an appointment visit cozyupstudio.com.

