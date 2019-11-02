New center to provide latest innovations in care and clinical services

More than 25 years ago Thibodaux Regional Health System made a strong commitment to provide the best cancer care possible to the people of the Bayou Region. That commitment continues as Thibodaux Regional broke ground on a new four story, 80,000 square foot cancer care facility. Hospital staff, physicians, cancer survivors, patients, local and state elected officials, business leaders and community members gathered for the official ceremony.

"The construction of the new Cancer Institute marks another milestone in the history of Thibodaux Regional and our cancer program," said Greg Stock, Thibodaux Regional Health System CEO. "We are excited to build a premier facility that will continue to provide patients with high quality cancer care close to home."

The new state-of-the-art Cancer Institute will accommodate the growth that Thibodaux Regional is experiencing as well as position the health system for the future of cancer care. Designed with the patient in mind, the Institute will feature an open design with lots of natural light and soothing decor that creates a warm and caring healing environment. The innovative and technologically advanced facility will include radiation therapy and chemotherapy infusion, medical and radiation oncology clinics, clinic space for visiting oncology specialists, an education center, an activity center, a library, a diagnostics center, a laboratory, an onsite pharmacy, a conference center and a chapel. The Cancer Institute will also further integrate wellness services with the latest treatments, and is an important element in achieving Thibodaux Regional's ongoing vision to improve the health and wellness of the region.

Statistics show Louisiana as having one of the highest incidences and mortality rates in the country for breast, colorectal, prostate and lung cancers, which are the most prevalent in the bayou region.

"When a patient is diagnosed with cancer, we have a multidisciplinary team who work together to ensure every patient receives the best treatment possible," continued Stock. "The new Cancer Institute will help foster greater collaboration and communication among physicians and care providers to enhance and save lives."

Construction of the new Cancer Institute will begin soon, and will take approximately 24 months to complete. While the new facility is being built, patients will continue to receive outstanding care in an adjacent building that was renovated to accommodate clinic and treatment areas.

Economic impact of construction is estimated to be between $175M - $245M.

Contributed by Thibodaux Regional Health System