As election day for runoff races approaches, we touched base with Beauregard Parish Sheriff candidate John Gott.

Gott has dedicated his life to serving those who are in need. During our interview and we asked him to provide examples.

“I spent a 33-year career in law enforcement serving my community and only retired so I could run for Sheriff. In addition, I’ve devoted thousands of hours volunteering service to others through many of our community’s nonprofit support organizations, my church, and getting out on my own and helping where needed,” Gott said.

“I’ve helped people in the parish whom I didn’t even know to repair their homes after a disaster and have helped elderly people who didn’t have the money or ability to fix a home maintenance problem,” continued Gott. “My wife and I even took in a couple of children whose home lives were troubled and they needed a safe and secure place to live.

“I tell you this to explain that service is a way of life for me. Service is something my Faith and love for others has ingrained in me, and service will continue to consume my life no matter what God’s path is for me.”

During our interview, we asked Gott to be as specific as possible in sharing what he plans to do if elected.

Gott broke his plan down into four points and elaborated on each. He laid out his plan in the following statements:

“If I am blessed with the honor of serving you as your next Sheriff, here’s just some of what you can expect and hold me accountable for:

Continually seeking input from the public and dramatically improving the department’s customer service, responsiveness, and community involvement.

Increasing the number of deputies patrolling the parish, effectively staffing shifts so more deputies are on patrol during peak crime hours/days.

Creating a dispatcher center equipped with the latest in GPS mapping and display systems so dispatchers can more quickly determine and dispatch the closest units to priority calls.

Mandating supervisors monitor GPS to ensure constant law enforcement coverage for the entire parish, and when available, deputies are actively patrolling ALL public roads.

Ensuring all reported crimes are properly documented and thoroughly investigated, including victims receiving follow-up reports from investigators on their cases.

Requiring detectives to notify victims of the outcome when their case is complete.

Mandating the use of in-car and body-worn cameras for collection of evidence as well as ensuring customer service.

Providing substations by using existing buildings in the south, east, and west areas of the parish, staffing each based on the needs expressed by the people in the communities they serve.

Expanding Animal Control services.

Finding the most cost-effective solution to address our outdated and overcrowded jail.

Attacking the drug problem and reducing crime overall by expanding the narcotics task force, increasing our partnership with other agencies, and greatly expanding counseling for users and their families.

Updating department policy and implementing a system to test and document each deputy’s knowledge and understanding of policy.

Increasing the level of testing and requirements for hiring, training requirements for deputies, and enhancing our in-house training capabilities.”

As the interview came to a close, we asked Gott what has driven him to run for Sheriff.

“I am passionate about Beauregard Parish and all of its people. If elected, I will be committed to making positive changes that improve our quality of life,” Gott said. “My wife and I grew up here in Beauregard Parish. We and our children graduated from Beauregard schools and my grandchildren currently go to school here. Our entire family lives here, and, like me, most of them will spend the rest of their lives here. This is why Beauregard Parish means so much to me, and why I want to make it an even greater, safer place to live.”