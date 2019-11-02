Halloween 2019 was an eventful one in Leesville as tons of little monsters gathered to fill their bags with candy.

There were scarecrows, vampires, superheroes, princesses, and just about every character under the sun making lifelong memories at Witch Way to Main Street.

Witch Way To Main Street is a tradition in the Leesville community where local businesses, church groups, and other organizations join forces to create a fun environment for kids and families to enjoy Halloween festivities. The road is blocked off from traffic, creating a festive block party atmosphere.

In a time when parents are looking for easy and safe activities to bring their children to on Halloween, Witch Way To Main Street answers the call. There was music, food, games, and plenty of candy. This fun, and family-friendly, activities are put on by Leesville Main Street every year.

The Leesville Main Street is a non-profit organization and is a proud part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation Main Street Approach. They host numerous events and seek to promote the development of local businesses and to build a strong sense of community.

According to their mission statement: “The mission of Leesville Main Street is to foster a sense of community and promote development is the Main Street area by uniting the area, hosting events, and serving as the business advocate for the Friends of Main Street board.”

