For two and a half quarters at The Pit on Friday night, Dutchtown looked sharp as a knife as they steamrolled to a 33-3 lead over St. Amant.

For two and a half quarters at The Pit on Friday night, Dutchtown looked sharp as a knife as they steamrolled to a 33-3 lead over St. Amant.

Having that seemingly insurmountable lead was crucial for the Griffins because the Gators never gave up.

St. Amant scored 28 of the next 34 points and actually had a chance to tie the game with a Hail Mary pass on the final play. When the ball fell incomplete, Dutchtown held on to a 39-31 victory.

"That snowball started rolling, and we just couldn't stop it," Griffin head coach Guy Mistretta said. "It's momentum. It happens all the time in high-school football. We had it, and then they got it back from us. Coach [David] Oliver has to be proud of those guys. They fought their butts off until the end . We made the plays we had to, to preserve it, so I was real pleased."

St. Amant initially took a 3-0 lead with a 22-yard Cole Poirrier field goal that capped off a 10-play, 57-yard opening drive. However, the Gators did virtually nothing offensively for the rest of the half.

Meanwhile, Dylan Sampson dominated for the Griffins.

He started things off with a 19-yard touchdown run to give Dutchtown a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Then, he exploded for 71 yards to put them on top 13-3 early in the second.

To finish the half, Sampson added a one-yard score to give the Griffins a 20-3 halftime lead.

At the break, Sampson had 151 total yards. The entire St. Amant offense had just 74.

Dutchtown's opening drive of the second half was all Stephen Winfield, Jr. The backup quarterback carried the ball five times for 66 yards--finishing it off with a six-yard score to extend the Griffin lead to 27-3.

On Dutchtown's next possession, it took them just one play to score. Sampson weaved through the entire Gator defense and sprinted 65 yards to put them up 33-3 midway through the third.

But when St. Amant got the ball back, Slade Zeppuhar hooked up with Javin Augillard for a 70-yard touchdown.

The Gators then recovered a Griffin fumble on a backward pass. Not long afterward, Poirrier scrambled for a 42-yard score to cut the deficit to 33-17 heading into the fourth.

There, Brayden Fritsche hit Derrick Younblood for a 41-yard touchdown to give Dutchtown a 39-17 lead with 8:49 remaining. It appeared to be the knockout blow, but St. Amant kept coming.

Poirrier led the Gators downfield and hit Lathan Vaughn for a two-yard score to cut it to 39-24.

After St. Amant recovered another Dutchtown fumble, Poirrier hit Noah Louque for a 30-yard score to cut it to 39-31.

The Gators then recovered an onside kick at the Griffin 48 with 35 seconds remaining.

It came down to a Hail Mary from the Dutchtown 40 with two seconds left. When the pass fell incomplete, the Griffins survived.

"I thought we really dominated at times," Mistretta said. "There at the end, we have to be able to put them away a little better than we did. But it was a great high-school football game. These kinds of games will wear you out."

Sampson was sensational once again. He carried the ball 24 times for 264 yards and four touchdowns.

"He was spectacular," Mistretta said. "He was banged up early in this game. He really gutted it out. We had decided to take him out, but then our other running back got hurt, so we had to put him back in. He played with the injuries, and you can't say enough about him.

"I thought the offensive line really dominated for a majority of the game, except right there at the end when they were loading the box and we were trying to run out the clock."

Winfield added 81 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

St. Amant was led by Poirrier as he went 12-19 for 180 yards and a touchdown. He added 49 yards rushing and a score.

Augillard made eight grabs for 141 yards and a touchdown.

The win improved Dutchtown to 8-1, while the loss dropped St. Amant to 5-4.