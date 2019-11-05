After a successful junior season, Leesville senior Bella Houck signed to play softball at Louisiana College after high school.

Houck signed her National Letter of Intent Monday afternoon in front of friends and family at Leesville High School.

"It's really nice to see all your hard work pay off," she said. "To see all the time, money and effort pay off is very satisfying. It's really awesome."

Louisiana College went 21-20 last season under head coach Barry Roberts.

Houck batted .518 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs last season as the Wampus Cats were the No. 1 seed in Class 4A.

"It was great, not just as an individual, but as a team," Houck said. "The team was very successful, and it was nice to see everybody come together."

Houck was a First-Team All-State and First-Team All-District selection for Leesville.

She looked at different schools, including Northwestern State and Louisiana Tech.

"I want to go to law school, and LC's education program is super nice," Houck said. "There are small classrooms, and you get one-on-ones with teachers. I love the coaches, players and everything about it.

"I decided LC was my home."