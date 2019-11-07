Performing Broadway Musical "Next to Normal" Nov. 13-16

Dutchtown High School (DTHS)'s Theatre Department is turning the spotlight on mental illness by performing the Broadway Hit "Next to Normal."

This is a rock/pop dramatic musical production that debuted Off Broadway just 12 years ago in NYC. The show is about a mother, Diana Goodman, and her family. She struggles with bipolar depression and delusional episodes for over a decade after traumatic events in her life.

Much of what happens is madness, including the paralleling of Dan and Diana's marriage with daughter Natalie and boyfriend Henry's lopsided relationship; Natalie's rigid quest for perfection in school that she can't have at home; and the symbolic problems generated by treatment-induced memory loss.

"This production holds an incredibly special place in my heart. My mother suffered from mental illness and with so many students who struggle today, I wanted to focus on this topic by bringing it to life at Dutchtown High School for the community to enjoy," said Shannon Ehrmann, Theatre Department Teacher and Director, DTHS. "I am so proud of this extremely talented cast who have been giving it their all since the end of summer. Their voices are amazing and viewers will surely enjoy their theatre experience," continued Ehrmann.

The cast has been rehearsing a minimum of six hours a week since July. Diana Goodman (mother) is played by Alex Arnold, DTHS Junior; Dan Goodman (husband) is played by Brayden Buyas, DTHS Senior; Natalie Goodman (daughter) is played by Kyla O'Deay, DTHS Sophomore; Gabe Goodman (son) is played by Matthew Lass, DTHS Sophomore; Henry (Natalie's boyfriend) is played by James Young (DTHS Junior); Dr. Madden (Diana's doctor) is played by Ryley Young (DTHS Senior); and Dr. Fine (Diana's Anesthesiologist) is played by Zeke Nance (DTHS Senior).

In addition to this lineup are many talented students in the ensemble who are supporting this amazing show.

Tickets will be available at the door of DTHS's Cafeteria (13165 Hwy. 73, Geismar; near the football field in the rear of campus off Hwy. 73).

SHOW TIMES: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students.

*****WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS MATURE THEMES AND CONTENT AND MAY NOT BE APPROPRIATE FOR CHILDREN UNDER 13 YEARS OF AGE.*****

Dutchtown High School holds two distinguished traveling trophies for their achievements in Speech and Debate. Attending countless tournaments throughout the year, the Dutchtown High School Speech and Debate team proves to be a competitive threat, holding numerous first place overall titles and National individual titles. The Dutchtown High School Drama Department creates various main stage productions throughout the year that offer an immersive and creative atmosphere for high school

students to excel in the arts.

Contributed by Dutchtown High School