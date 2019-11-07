One hundred and two Students obtained perfect attendance for the month of September. Forty-nine of those students also attended school daily for the first nine weeks.

Congratulations to Lowery Middle School 2019-2020 Quarter One Academic Scholars.

On Friday, October 25, 2019, Lowery Middle School recognized 84 students for academic achievement in the 1st quarter of the 2019-2020 school year with a special lunch provided by Raising Canes and Mrs. Janeetra Harvey, Manager of Mc Donald's of Houma.

We also received donations for the academic scholars from Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office (Sheriff Webre, Lt. Michael Brooks, and Sgt. Retired APSO Schewanda Taylor), Magic Nails, Wendy's, Burger King, and Product of Donaldsonville Community Outreach LLC.

These students met or exceeded their quarter one benchmark goals are on pace to meet or exceeded their end of the year LEAP goals. Congratulations to all Lowery Academic Scholars. A special thanks goes out to all the sponsors for this event.

Moreover, Lowery Middle School recognized students with a perfect attendance breakfast. The guidance office led a "Strive to attend, strive to achieve daily" challenge during attendance awareness month, which is in September.

A special thanks goes to Ascension Parish Councilman Coach Alvin Thomas for providing donuts for all 102 students. Congratulations to all the Lowery Middle School students who strive to attend and achieve!

