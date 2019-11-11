The LHSAA released its high-school football playoff brackets on Sunday, and five of the six teams in Ascension Parish are headed to the postseason.

Starting out in Division IV, the Ascension Christian Lions made the playoffs for the first time since 2013. It was only the second time they made the postseason in program history.

The Lions are seeking their first-ever playoff victory.

This is the first year Ascension Christian has played a full district schedule since 2014. The Lions finished the season at 3-7. They did win one game in league play. That was a 31-21 victory over St. John.

Ascension Christian is the 16th seed in the Division-IV playoffs. In the opening round, they'll have to go on the road to play top-seeded Vermillion Catholic, who went 9-1 during the regular season.

Vermillion Catholic reached the Division-IV state semifinals last season, before losing to Ascension Catholic.

The Bulldogs won the District 7-1A championship this year and finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record in head coach Benny Saia's first season there as head coach.

It's the first time the Bulldogs have finished the regular season undefeated in more than 50 years, and it's only the second time they've done it in school history.

Ascension Catholic enters the Division-IV playoffs as the No. 3 seed. In the opening round, they'll host 14th-seeded Riverside Academy. Riverside went just 3-7 during the regular season.

The two teams met back in week two. The Bulldogs cruised to a 35-22 victory that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

The Bulldogs are trying to reach the state title game for the third straight season.

In Class 3A, Donaldsonville has earned the No. 9 seeding. That is the Tigers' highest seeding since 2009, when they were seeded eighth.

Donaldsonville had a tremendous season in their first year in District 9-3A. The Tigers went 7-3 overall and 3-2 in league play. They finished the year with an emphatic 42-18 victory over Berwick.

In the opening round, they'll host an old district foe in 24th-seeded Brusly. Brusly went 5-5 during the regular season.

The Tigers are seeking their first playoff victory in two years

Dutchtown is all set to host a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2013.

The Griffins had a resurgent season under third-year head coach Guy Mistretta, as they finished the year at 8-2 overall.

They will enter the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 13 seed. In the opening round, they'll host 20th-seeded Ruston. Ruston went 5-5 during the regular season.

The Griffins are seeking their first playoff win in two years.

Also in Class 5A, East Ascension enters the playoffs as the fourth seed. The Spartans went 8-2 during the regular season.

In the opening round, they'll host No. 29 Terrebonne, who went 5-5 during the year.

The Spartans are looking to go even further than they went in 2018, when they reached the state quarterfinals for the first time in a decade.

The only team in the parish that didn't make the playoffs was St. Amant. The Gators missed out after finishing the regular season with a 5-5 record.

This is the first time St. Amant has missed out on the postseason since 2011.