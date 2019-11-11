Dear Editor,

Stacy Caballero, native of Donaldsonville is the Associate Costume Designer for the movie, "Harriet" that is now in theaters nationwide. The movie adapts the life of Harriet Tubman, heroic abolitionist to the screen.

Although Tubman was enslaved in Dorchester County, Maryland, the actual filming of the movie was in Virginia where much of the landscape resembles the historic backdrop of the movie.

Stacy worked with Costume Designer, Gregory Tazewell and a talented team of costumers and seamstresses who transformed the actors attire into "historically-correct" designs. Note that Tazewell was also the Costume Designer for the Broadway hit, "Hamilton."

Caballero is a graduate of the LSU Theater School and completed her graduate work at DePaul University in Chicago. She is the daughter of Yvonne Bahry Caballero and the late Wade Caballero.

Yvonne Bahry Caballero

Baton Rouge, La.