Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reports the arrests of Michael J. Martin, 31, of 228 Daggs Street, Paincourtville, LA and Erick Rena Jones, 42, of 172 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, LA, following a vehicle stop by an I.C.E. Unit Tuesday afternoon.

A deputy on assignment observed a northbound vehicle near Belle Rose being driven by Michael J. Martin. The deputy was aware of the existence of outstanding warrants against Martin.

The deputy initiated a stop and Michael J. Martin abruptly exited the vehicle. Martin attempted to walk off several times and was non-compliant to the deputy's commands.

At some point during the stop, the second suspect, now identified as Eric Rena Jones, jumped out of the vehicle from a rear seat position and walked off. The deputy radioed for assistance and then detained Michael J. Martin.

Eric Rena Jones was located a short time later, and a computer check indicated that he was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Lafourche Parish. He was subsequently arrested.

Both Michael J. Martin and Eric Rena Jones were transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and booked as follows:

- Michael J. Martin

*Fugitive Warrant – Lafourche Parish

*Violation of Probation / Parole – Assumption Parish

Martin was incarcerated without bond.

Eric Rena Jones was booked as a fugitive from Lafourche Parish and incarcerated pending transfer to the jurisdiction.

Contributed by Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office