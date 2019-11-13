FORT POLK— More than 700 retirees, their family members and surviving spouses attended the 2019 Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort Polk Oct. 19.

The day’s festivities kicked off with welcomes from Col. Ryan K. Roseberry, Fort Polk garrison commander, and Col. Jody L. Dugai, Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital commander.

Among the highlights were static displays by Fort Polk units, a military working dog demonstration, ID card updates, law services, pharmacy refills, immunizations and mammograms. Visitors were also treated to brunch and lunch.

“Thank you for being here, thank you for your service and thank you for your sacrifices,” Roseberry said in welcoming the guests. “This is our 44th annual Retiree Appreciation Day, but you don’t just have to come on this day — we want you every day.”

Roseberry said that because of the experience and wisdom carried by retirees it’s important they engage with Fort Polk’s leadership and Soldiers.

“We love talking with you, we love hearing about your history, and the way things used to be,” he said.

Dugai thanked the retirees for their service and noted they were the foundation for today’s Soldiers.

“What you put into the Army allows us to do what we do today,” she said.

Following the welcomes, Roseberry, Dugai and the Retiree Council members held an official cake cutting ceremony, after which retirees were invited to partake of the services offered as part of RAD.