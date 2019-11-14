As the only entity that works along the entire 106 miles of the bayou across Ascension, Assumption, and Lafourche Parishes, Friends of Bayou Lafourche understood the need of making this information available and initiated the project.

The Board of Directors for Friends of Bayou Lafourche, Inc. (FOBL) is pleased to announce the creation of a comprehensive and multi-platform map of Bayou Lafourche. The map includes information on over 60 facilities along the banks of Bayou Lafourche that provide recreational access, dining options, historical tours, lodging, and various other attractions along the 106 miles of the bayou.

Friends of Bayou Lafourche recognized that a central source of information documenting assets along the entire Bayou Lafourche was not available and sought out to fix that. As the only entity that works along the entire 106 miles of the bayou across Ascension, Assumption, and Lafourche Parishes, Friends of Bayou Lafourche understood the need of making this information available and initiated the project. After forming a plan and scope of work, FOBL received funding support from the Bayou Community Foundation and the Callais Family Fund for the project. Additionally, the project includes a series of informational videos documenting the critical importance and various uses of Bayou Lafourche. In order to make the map valuable and user-friendly, the information is available in three different platforms.

Online / Web Browser

1. On your computer or smartphone, visit bayoulafourche.org/map

2. This allows for full access

Smartphone View Utilizing Location Services

1. Download the "Google Maps" app.

2. In your web browser, visit bayoulafourche.org/map , then click on the button that says “View in Google Maps App”

3. The Google Maps App will open automatically and display icons for all waypoints along Bayou Lafourche.

4. Selecting a waypoint icon will provide additional information such as pictures, contact info, and other details.

Print Brochure

1. Available at Visitors Centers along Bayou Lafourche

2. Email info@bayoulafourche.org or call 985-665-8474 to request brochures

Ryan M. Perque, Executive Director for Friends of Bayou Lafourche said, "This is a much-needed source of information that we are excited to release. It has been designed to attract and assist both visitors to our region as well as our local residents looking to explore the bayou. Bayou Lafourche has so much to offer and this map exhibits that perfectly. The map is a work in progress, and we look forward to adding new attractions as our community continues to develop Bayou Lafourche. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Bayou Community Foundation and the Callais Family Fund for making this project possible. We are grateful to share a wonderful vision for Bayou Lafourche with these dedicated supporters."

"From our bountiful seafood production to the Gulf oil and gas industry serviced by Port Fourchon, Bayou Lafourche plays a very important role in the economy of our region and our nation. My family and I are happy to support this Bayou Lafourche map project and are excited to share with the world the immense value of our bayou," said Mike Callais.

"Bayou Community Foundation collaborates with local donors like the Callais family to fill critical needs in our community and promote the long-term sustainability of our precious Bayou Region," said Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand. "We are delighted to play a role in making this interactive map of Bayou Lafourche a reality."

Contributed by Friends of Bayou Lafourche