A $75 Costco coupon currently making the rounds on social media isn't real, the retailer says.

The coupon has been shared on Facebook thousands of times in recent days, according to CNN Business.

"While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco," the warehouse chain said in a written statement.

When Facebook users click on the post, they're prompted to enter personal information. They're also encouraged to share the post with others.

A similar scam popped up this time last year, CNN Business reports.

A number of other retailers have been targeted in recent years, as well, with bogus offers popping up that promise free groceries and other merchandise.

CNN Business points out that the only coupons Washington-based Costco accepts are the ones it issues itself.