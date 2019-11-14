The victim of an alleged rape that took place in May is now suing the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office over the incident, and other civil rights violations.

The victim is now the plaintiff in the lawsuit filed by attorney David Wallace.

Former BPSO Deputy Dale Bailey was arrested on May 30 for third degree rape and malfeasance in office.

Bailey was assigned to be the plaintiff’s guard as she received medical treatment for a kidney infection at Beauregard Health System in DeRidder.

During the victim’s time at the medical facility, Bailey allegedly raped her in the bathroom.

The plaintiff is suing the BPSO for violations of her civil rights. In addition to Bailey, Sheriff Ricky Moses, Warden Jeannie Irvine, Deputy Warden Jermaine Tyler, Chief Criminal Deputy Joe Toler and Nurse Lisa Gearen were named as defendants in the lawsuit. The official petition further describes the allegations made against them.

The lawsuit states: “Because defendants Ricky Moses, Jeannie Irvine, Jermaine Tyler, Joe Toler and Lisa Gearen failed to supervise; failed to train; and have failed to provide adequate medical care; they have promulgated a deliberate and systemic custom of indifference. These failures and customs were the moving force which caused violations of [The Plaintiff] Fourth, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment Rights.”

The suit alleges that while incarcerated at the Beauregard Parish Jail, the plaintiff was denied medical treatment despite numerous requests.

The lawsuit also notes that her deteriorating medical condition at one point rendered her unable to act has her own advocate.

The lawsuit states: “Due to her deteriorating condition and severe pain, [The Plaintiff] became unable to advocate for herself. As a result, witnesses to her severe pain began to advocate on her behalf and contacted the plaintiff’s mother, and jail authorities. Despite the requests from her mother, and her advocates, [The plaintiff] was denied medical treatment by Beauregard Parish Jail authorities and agents for eight (8) days.”

The plaintiff is represented by attorney David Wallace.

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, The Beauregard Daily News will not release the name of the plaintiff at any time.

The Beauregard Daily News will follow this case, and provide updates as they become available.