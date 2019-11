Ascension Catholic's Jai Williams is the parish Athlete of the Week.

This week's Weekly Citizen Athlete of the Week is Ascension Catholic senior running back Jai Williams.

In the Bulldogs' 62-6 win over St. John, Williams had 120 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just five carries.

He broke the school record for most career touchdowns with 101, eclipsing the old mark of 99, which was previously held by his father, Germaine Williams.