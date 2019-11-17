The following statement comes from DeRidder Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy:

“The DeRidder Police are actively investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 11:33 am in the 800 block of Cedar Street. The initial information is a drive by shooting whereas two victims were shot while sitting in their vehicle. The shooter fled the scene and was located in his vehicle with an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter was pronounced deceased at Beauregard Health Systems Hospital. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released at a later time.”