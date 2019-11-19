The new 83,000 square foot facility offers a brand new cafeteria, library, a grand staircase, offices and outdoor play areas for students and faculty to grow within.

Ascension Public Schools held a ribbon cutting ceremony for families and faculty at the officially complete Bullion Primary School, November 11 in Prairieville.

For the beginning of the school year, the school had only been partially open allowing students to maintain their education uninterrupted.

"Learning at Bullion has never been compromised, and our students have flourished," Bullion Primary Principal Marguerite Guillot said.

This partial opening was an effort to relieve the increase in enrollment at both Oak Grove Primary and Prairieville Primary.

The new 83,000 square foot facility offers a brand new cafeteria, library, a grand staircase, offices and outdoor play areas for students and faculty to grow within.

"When people ask what makes Ascension special, I tell them it's the partnership between the community and the schools," Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander said.

He attributed the success to the initial opening to the patience of the school staff, students, parents and those who were able to build the school within the short 12-month time span.

"This has been one of the most inspiring times of my career," Principal Guillot said. "Bullion Primary is a place where friendships are formed . . . and school is an extension of family."

Ascension Public Schools is currently the parish's largest employer with 3,000 employees, supporting the education of about 23,000 students throughout their 28 schools. It is currently ranked second as a top school district in Louisiana.