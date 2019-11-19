Edwards also won by a considerable margin in the early voting period. He finished with 2,374 votes (64 percent) against 1,360 (36 percent) for Rispone.

A close race ensued in the Nov. 16 gubernatorial runoff between incumbent John Bel Edwards and challenger Eddie Rispone, but it did not play out that way in Iberville Parish.

Edwards outdrew Rispone by a 2-1 margin in Iberville Parish, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.

The incumbent tallied 8,787 votes (67 percent) against Rispone's 4,337 votes (33 percent).

The total of 13,124 votes reflected a 60.8 percent turnout, a particularly high figure for a runoff.

Edwards also won by a considerable margin in the early voting period. He finished with 2,374 votes (64 percent) against 1,360 (36 percent) for Rispone.

Only two percentage points separated Edwards and Rispone in the statewide vote. Edwards drew 774,469 votes (51 percent) against 734,128 for Rispone (49 percent).

Rispone – who had never sought a political office until the gubernatorial race – led by seven percent statewide in the first batch of returns.

Results from urban areas such as Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport shifted the tide within the hour before tabulation was completed.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Iberville also bucked the trend in the race for Secretary of State.

East Feliciana Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup carried Iberville with 6,963 votes (55 percent), against the 5,645 votes (45 percent) for Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin, a native of West Baton Rouge Parish. Greenup eked out the strong finish despite minimal funding for her campaign.

In the statewide results, Ardoin won with 867,449 votes (59 percent) against 601,102 (41 percent) for Greenup.

Statewide voter turnout hovered around 50 percent.