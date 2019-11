Steve and Diana Crowson are the Plaquemine Garden Club Garden of the Month winners for November. There home is located on Avery James Drive in Plaquemine. The yard consists of various tree and shrub varieties of Sioux Crepe Myrtles, Little Gem Magnolias, Pink Formosa Azaleas and Oak Leaf Holly, Indian Hawthorne and many other plants. The beds are surrounded by a perfectly manicured thick and lush lawn which flows well with the architecture of their home.

Contributed by the Plaquemine Garden Club