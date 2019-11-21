HICKS – After a successful junior season that ended with a state championship, Rivers Day and the Lady Pirates are out to a hot 7-0 start.

Day added another accomplishment to resume after signing to play basketball next year at LSU Alexandria Thursday afternoon at Hicks High School.

"I'm super excited about it," she said. "It's a great opportunity. I love Coach Bob (Austin) and Coach Chris (Johnson) like family. My dad works in Alexandria, and my brother lives in Alexandria. I'll be 18 and graduating, and I want the family around. I went on a visit there and practiced with the girls. It was such a family atmosphere, and I can't wait for next season."

Day – an All-District Second-Team selection last season – will join LSUA head coach Bob Austin next year in Alexandria.

"She is an outstanding player and outstanding person," Austin said. "She comes from a great family, and we've got to know her parents throughout this whole recruitment process. That's something we're really focusing on going forward with our program. The higher quality person and family you get it there, we really think builds a bond between the young ladies in the program. It allows us to play at a little bit different level.

"She's a baller. She can shoot. She can put it on the floor and handle some pressure. She goes both ways as a guard. She can put it on the floor and spot up and find those holes."

Day will be make a big jump in competition when she joins the Lady Generals, but Austin says he saw attributes from her that can make her successful.

"If they can shoot, they can shoot," he said. "You see that, but you look at the pace that they play at and where that fits in with our girls. We are a fairly fast team. I won't say we're the fastest, but we get up-and-down the floor. She comes over and plays pickup with our team as part of the recruitment process. When you watch them play AAU, that's when you get a really good evaluation of where they are at."

Day is the second Vernon Parish player signed to LSUA in the last month with Anacoco's Payton Miller signing earlier.

"It's great because I know Hicks and Anacoco have been overlooked before," Day said. "(People say) 'Vernon Parish, where's that?' I feel like we're putting it on the map."

Hicks head coach Mike Charrier says a signing like this can add can change the program in a positive way.

"She has chased this dream her whole life," he said. "She's had a lot of support along the way by just looking at the people that showed up today – her teammates, her coaches, friends and family. The turtle doesn't get on the fencepost by itself. It goes to show that if you have a dream and chase it hard enough with the correct support, you'll achieve it.

"It's a shot in the arm to your program. It should build excitement, especially with the young girls. I like to believe that we have several young girls that if they choose to chase that dream, they will have the skills and ability to pursue it."

Day averaged 17 points, six rebounds, four assists per game last year, while shooting 46 percent from behind the arc. Her main goal involves the people on the court with her.

"Win state," she said. "That's my big one. I want to have a successful year, and no one get hurt. I want to have fun with it and enjoy my senior season. We have five seniors, and I'll miss them so much. I know a lot of them are going to Monroe or Tech. I won't get to see them very much. It's nice to bond with them and the whole team. I'll come back and watch and see them grow."