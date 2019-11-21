I commend the president for having the courage to take bold action to right a wrong in ordering the release of Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance.

Congressman Garret Graves released the following statement regarding President Donald Trump ordering the release of First Lieutenant Clint A. Lorance, who was serving a nineteen-year sentence at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas:

I commend the president for having the courage to take bold action to right a wrong in ordering the release of Army 1st Lt. Clint Lorance. Lt. Lorance is six years into a 19-year prison sentence on a flawed conviction that was reached apart from fingerprint, DNA, surveillance and other evidence supporting the actions ordered against enemy combatants while on patrol in Afghanistan. This is a great moment for Clint, the Lorance family, and for past, present, and future American warfighting heroes.

We have persistently advocated on behalf of Lt. Lorance, working with various Veteran constituents, supporting groups in Louisiana and nationally as well as urging President Trump to review the case. In March, fellow members of Congressional Justice for Warriors Caucus and I doubled-down efforts through a letter to the president leading to a series of follow up conversations with President Trump in recent weeks and again last night. The President's decision today sends the right message to America's military community, and I join them and the countless other patriotic Americans celebrating this latest evidence of President Trump's commitment to do right by our nation's military men and women, Veterans and families.

A founding member of the House Justice for Warriors Caucus (JWC), Graves has persistently advocated on behalf of Lt. Lorance. Graves penned a letter to the president with his JWC colleagues in March and initiated multiple subsequent conversations with the president urging action – an effort that culminated in President Trump asking Graves to be the one to call and inform Lt. Lorance's mother, Anna, of the President's decision while the two men traveled to Louisiana on Air Force One on November 14. On November 9, 2019, Cong. Abraham, Higgins and Johnson joined Graves in advocating to President Trump for Lorance's release. Sens. Kennedy and Cassidy and Cong. Scalise, Abraham, Higgins and Johnson also advocated for the release of Lt. Lorance and others on the November 14 Air Force One flight. Cong. Graves also urged the President to order a review of the Uniform Code of Military Justice to properly consider the conditions of war and to ensure fair treatment of our military men and women.

