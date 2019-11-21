"This is all the vision of our senior pastor, Doctor Lloyd Benson Sr., is to go beyond the walls, beyond ourselves and into the community and show love as the Bible says."

During the Life Cathedral Worship Centers Love 2 Love Community Give Back, volunteers from the congregation hosted a Thanksgiving Dinner for the local community.

"This is all the vision of our senior pastor, Doctor Lloyd Benson Sr., is to go beyond the walls, beyond ourselves and into the community and show love as the Bible says," Pastor Lloyd Benson Jr. said about his father and the goal they had for the evening.

As their second location, the Life Cathedral Worship Center in Gonzales only opened about 10 years ago.

Benson emphasized that this is a community centered event. "This is our way to not only show love, but to unite people of different backgrounds, ethnic backgrounds, religious backgrounds. People are coming from all walks of life from as far as East Baton Rouge just to have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner together," he said.

The event kicked off with those present introducing themselves to each other and meeting people they had not met before.

"We're so happy that we partnered with the city of Gonzales and the mayor to allow us to use this facility and all of the tables and chairs we needed, to make this event a success," Benson said. "It's very, very fulfilling. At best, we should be feeders more than anything. We should find opportunities where we get to give to our neighbors."

This event isn't the only time they give back to the community and help their fellow citizens.

"Oftentimes, people consider churches places where they're asking for something, but we're not that kind of church. Our mission is the spread the love of Jesus Christ through action, and that is giving," he said.

Along with many other opportunities to help others, one particular way the Life Cathedral Worship Center helps young students is through their School Life Enrichment Academy, which is free and open to the public.

"Those [the academy] are normally open during our service hours where we have a certified teacher there, that's teaching them not only the word of God, but also helping them and assisting them in academics as well," Benson said.