Rickey Heroman, owner of Rickey Heroman's Florist and Gifts of Baton Rouge and Denham Springs, shared his floral expertise and latest designs of the Christmas season with the membership of the Plaquemine Garden Club, Tuesday, November 12. Gold and white are the in colors for Christmas this year as well as the use of fresh flower Topiaries for table arrangements. Pictured with Rickey is First Vice President, Kathleen Cooper.

Contributed by the Plaquemine Garden Club