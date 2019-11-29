The overall district performance score was a 92.3 for the 2018 to 2019 school year; displaying an overall 1.1 growth from the previous year.

The Ascension Public Schools Board held their regularly scheduled meeting, November 19. During the meeting they discussed their data overview for 2019 and shared administrative announcements for two new schools.

Although the graduation rate rested at an 87.5 percent in 2018, Superintendent David Alexander said they are striving to improve that score.

"We're really chasing that 90 percent," he said.

The mastery rate for Ascension Parish was 54 percent and second in Louisiana. Superintendent Alexander said they are top five in growth overall, and they have seen progress in all subgroup categories.

Among the Superintendent's comments was information regarding the groundbreaking for Sugar Mill Primary this past Friday, November 22. He also announced the new principals for both Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Ridge Middle School.

Rhonda Gillard will be the principal at Bluff Ridge Primary School.

"I am excited and overjoyed to be able to embark on this new adventure," she said.

The principal for the new Bluff Ridge Middle School will be Matt Monceaux.

"I know this is a tremendous task, opening a new school, but I'm really excited about it," he said.

Both Principals will begin their work following the winter holidays in January 2020.