The last months of the year are usually designed for holiday preparations and reflections on the year that has gone by. A young man from Lake Charles has a lot to reflect on and a lot to celebrate.

Austin “A-Side” Soileau won the Gulf Coast MMA Amateur Bantamweight Championship at their event in Biloxi Mississippi on Nov. 2. Gulf Coast MMA is run by it’s CEO James “Razor” Sharp.

Sharp is a DeRidder native who had a successful career as an MMA fighter, and now promotes

MMA shows around the country.

Soileau took on Nick Burge in a fight that lasted only 18 seconds. Soileau knocked out Burge in a defining moment in Soileau’s career. This was not only Soileau’s first championship win, but it was also his second ever MMA bout.

“When the belt was wrapped around my waist, my emotions were all over the place. You have to realize this was my first win, and it was for a championship. So the emotions were intense,” Soileau said. “I think the one that stuck out the most was the feeling of assurance. I’ve talked about being the best, being a champion, for a long time. When to most people, I had no reason to claim that.”

Soileau said that there have been those who have tried to minimize his achievements due to him being at an early stage of his career. He has decided to ignore the naysayers, and let his work in the ring speak for him.

“I’ve had a lot of people try to downplay my accomplishment, and I get where they are coming from, but I could care less,” he said. “Talk is only talk. At the end of the day, it’s all about how you see yourself. That’s all that matters.”

Soileau broke down the fight and said that it went exactly as he planned it would. He credits his intense training and studying his opponent as what made the quick victory possible.

“With the utmost respect to Nick Burge, and I don’t mean this in a cocky way, the fight went exactly how I thought it would. Almost to the T. It was just quicker than expected, really. I’m as studious as it gets when it comes to my opponents,” Soileau said. “I knew the spinning back kick would be there, and that once he felt it, he would try to cram me to land a desperate shot. I also said I felt the right hand would be what put him away. I kept telling people that.”

Soileau credits his entire team for helping him prepare for the big fight. Soileau trains at Performance Evolution in Lake Charles under Josh Quayhagen. He also trained at Jackson Wink in New Mexico as well.

“I’d like to thank the best team in the world, Performance Evolution. Josh Quayhagen for always believing in me. Also I want to give a special shoutout to my brother Colin Richard for being my main sparring partner this camp. I owe this victory to him. Y’all be on the lookout for him, he’s the future champ, mark my words.”

When asked about his future, Soileau said that he would be defending his title sometime in January in Lafayette. He is looking forward to putting in the work, and showing the world what he can do inside the MMA cage.

“This is just the result of lots of hard work but more self belief than anything, I feel, and it’s only the very beginning,” he said. “I’ve still got a long way to go. But I look forward to the journey, to being tested. That’s what motivates me.”

For more information on Austin Soileau follow him on Instagram: @_austinsoileau. For more

information on Gulf Coast Mixed, Martial Arts check out their official Facebook Page.







