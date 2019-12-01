The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending November 21 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.
November 14
Williams, Tyvis G, 18, 2525 W ORICE ROTH RD 204, GONZALES, Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, Contributing to the Endangerment of a Minor, Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony)
David, Brandon J, 25, 12033 RODDY RD APT 2, GONZALES, Parole Violation
Bowman, Geral III, 29, 4917 ST CLAUDE ST, New Orleans, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
November 15
Bourgeois, Jon Nicole, 36, 14113 MARTIN MORAN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Copponex, Gregory Lewis, 29, 14310 HARRY SAVOY RD, ST AMANT, Hit and Run Driving, Simple Battery, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness
Toomer, Cory A, 32, 11538 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Driver must be Licensed, Careless Operation
Ransom, Rayquan, 21, 41124 WITEK RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies
Eddy, Kirsten Renee, 20, 13350 J B TEMPLET RD, GONZALES, Possession of Schedule III CDS (Suboxone), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Clonazepam), Possession of a Schedule IV CDS (Alprazolam), Possession of Heroin
David, James, 19, 42320 BLACK BAYOU RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies
Scott, Misty, 42, 17737 HWY 42, LIVINGSTON, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule IV CDS
Sands, Curtis, 31, 17253 LA 42, Livingston, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule IV CDS
Morris, Ken Troyd, 53, 1215 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Hit and Run Driving, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies
November 16
Levinger, Robert W, 31, 37313 HWY 74 192, GEISMAR, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
Boudy, Michael D, 39, 715 N BULLION AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)
Johnson, David Michael, 19, 38149 SMITH RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Simple Burglary (Vehicle), Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Resisting an Officer, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (Felony)
Taylor, William L, 46, 18705 DUCROS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000
Honor, Otis, 33, 8118 HARGIS ST., Convent, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Jackson, Erick A, 36, 192 FREETOWN LANE, BELLE ROSE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Buratt, Adrian, 19, 12472 FAUCHEUX RD, GONZALES, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses, Simple Burglary (Vehicle)
Wilson, Roosevelt J, Jr, 53, 1032 NOLAN ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
November 17
Forsyth, Leonard, 39, 5166 WILDWOOD DR, SORRENTO, Domestic Abuse Battery
Hamilton, Dywayne Alfred, 37, 14311 LEOLA CARTER RD, GONZALES, Failure to return leased moveable obtaining by false representation : over $1000 (Felony)
Wright, Donald, 39, 1909 N AIRLINE HWY 120, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Sawner, Suzanne Alise, 26, 17083 MARTY LOW RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS
Holmes, Thomas L, Jr, 34, 15317 FLOYD HOLTON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things over $25k (Felony)
Woolf, Clayton, 39, 40408 THOMAS AVE, Prairieville, Careless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
Domingue, Kevin, 49, 960 A BELLE RIVER RD, PIERRE PART, Terrorizing
Parker, Chant M, 34, 14309 L KELLER RD, ST AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)
Woodson, Holden, 28, 210 SLIM SMITH, Carencro, Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Reckless Operation, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)
Bell, Nicholas S, 37, 13370 HWY 44, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Battery
Miller, Myshekia A, 34, 1522 S SANCTUARY AVE, GONZALES, Violations of registration provisions, Driver must be Licensed, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
November 18
Henry, Gabriel J, 39, 806 SIXTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness
Jackson, Cynthia B, 55, 10116 N MAGNA CARTA, BATON ROUGE, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Stalking
Becker, Brigitte Ann, 55, 16127 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses
Albert, Raymond, Jr, 49, 2543 WALK LEBRAY ST, Lutcher, Parole Violation, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Security Required, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
November 19
Arocho, Ediberto J, Jr , 20, 9269 SOUTHWEST 124TH ST, Miami, FL, Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Obscenity
Simpson, Russell Wayne, 36, 37084 WHITE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Bond Revocation, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft less than $1,000
Oliver, Malcolm J, Jr, 29, 201 MADEWOOD DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Telfair, Derrick, 41, 1002 MAGINNIS ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Demby, Jajuan Christine, 24, 900 MAGNOLIA ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Stevens, Sherry Tullier, 41149 HWY 621, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Hollier, Joseph Lloyd, 55, HOMELESS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property
Paola, Salvador Joseph, 29, 13510 N LEAH ST, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000
Mobley, Samuel, 35, 12488 LAUREL RIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia
November 20
Harvey, Jamie Kentrell, 26, 14447 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Simple Battery
Winfrey, Tiffany Evette, 42, 908 MULBERRY ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Improper Supervision of a Minor by Parent or Legal Custodian
Villar, Kenneth J, 61, 1114 E SYBIL AVE, GONZALES, Bond Revocation, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness
Williams, Trammane D, 44, 4345 BAKER BLVD, BAKER, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft less than $1,000
Warner, Garry E, Jr, 38, 15165 SILVER OAK DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Resisting an Officer, Theft less than $1,000
Lanieu, Joseph, 59, 24680 HEBERT ST 4, Plaquemine, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Gauthia, Christian, 27, 1909 N AIRLINE HWY APT 10, GONZALES, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)
Jones, Jeremy, 23, 1210 BRYANT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft less than $1,000
Fobb, Kendrick Anthony, 32, 204 MOCKINGBIRD LN, ST Rose, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Surety
Allen, Jadarrius, 20, 10556 CLEARVIEW AVE, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000
Riley, Tyler Morgan, 27, 14685 SPRINGFIELD RD, Walker, Theft less than $1,000
Tortorich, Jennifer M, 38, 24548 HWY 22, MAUREPAS, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony), In For Court, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, BREACH OF BAIL CONDITION, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony), Theft less than $1,000
Brown, Tyroyde Edward-Dione, 27, 39152 CAJUN BAYOU DR, Gonzales, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, Possession of Marijuana more than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony)
Parker, Rose M, 41, 18116 RIVER LANDING, Prairieville, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Following Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)
November 21
Reed, Dexter Hakeem , 22, 2377 TENNESSE ST, Baton Rouge, Resisting an Officer, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
Sehati, Taylor, 19, 1815 ERASTE ST, Lafayette, Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)