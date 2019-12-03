The history of the Donaldsonville Fire Department dates back some 146 years (circa December 8, 1873) when the Phoenix Fire Company #1 was established.

On December 5, 2019, Mayor Leroy J. Sullivan, Sr., the Donaldsonville City Council, and others will host the grand opening of Fire Station #110 at 911 Marchand Drive at 9 a.m.

The ribbon cutting will honor former City of Donaldsonville-appointed Fire Chiefs and provide a brief history of the Department since its formal inception in 1927 when an ordinance organizing a Fire Board for the City of Donaldsonville was introduced and included an election for a chief of the fire department to supervise the department, equipment, and be in charge of the several companies.

The history of the Donaldsonville Fire Department dates back some 146 years (circa December 8, 1873) when the Phoenix Fire Company #1 was established. Honorees for the opening will include Fire Chiefs G.J. Mistretta, Lorenzo Milano, Pasquale Fontana, August F. Bradford, Kirk P. Landry, Chuck D. Montero, and James MacDonald, although numerous other volunteer chiefs and captains played a significant role in the development of the department.

The new fire department building was made possible by a Fire Protection Millage designed to assist in providing financial sustainability for fire protection, fire personnel training, equipment, and the construction of the new Donaldsonville Fire Station #110.

The new facility is located on Marchand Drive and provides another positive development in the landscape of the City of Donaldsonville.

The station is over 10,000 square feet and features three double-stacked engine bays, living quarters, fitness center, dining, training, and offices for the management staff. The facility integrates historic charm with a modern inspirational design to demonstrate the overall theme of the City of Donaldsonville: Respecting our Past, Building Our Future.

The station's construction will assist the Donaldsonville Fire Department in improving its rating, performance, recruitment of volunteers, and ongoing services to the community.

The Fire Station also includes the refurbished firehouse bell, which was once located at the location where City Hall stands today on Railroad Avenue.

The plans have been in the development phases for many years and were only able to become a reality because of the generous support of the Donaldsonville citizens in supporting the fire millage.

Additions to the Fire Department over the past three years include a ladder truck #110, a new engine truck #110, additional training (water rescue and rescue boat training), equipment, and increased technology. Future plans include a new service unit, rescue tools, and a state-of-the-art training tower.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the grand opening and open house on December 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the new station (911 Marchand Drive). To RSVP and for more questions regarding the opening, contact City Hall at 225-473-4247.

Contributed by the City of Donaldsonville