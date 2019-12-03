I had the amazing opportunity to attend the Frozen II red carpet and world premiere. I’ve been thinking about what I’d say in my review since leaving the Dolby Theater. I’ve got one word for you: Enchanting. Frozen II is enchanting.

The Making of Frozen II

It’s been six years since we first learned of Elsa, Anna and Arendelle. In those six years, a lot has happened. Two Academy Awards and a slew of wins and nominations for the cast and creators of the animated feature that bore two shorts ‘Frozen Fever’ and ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.

Well the gang is all back and they’ve been joined by a few more voices that bring this enchanting story full circle.

It took three years for Frozen II to be completed. In an interview Kirsten Bell was asked what it was like to be back in “Frozen land” and she answered, “I feel like I never left. We’ve been working on the film for the past three years.”

With a runtime of 1 hour and 44 minutes you’ll be hooked from the beginning. You’ll notice immediately that the color scheme is completely different from the first film. But don’t be afraid the animation is bright and illuminating throughout.

What You’ll Enjoy

First off, I have to tell you that Frozen II, while it is a sequel can be seen as a stand-alone film. There are enough flashbacks to fill you in on how this story came about, actually you’re given even more than we picked up in the first film.

The music is delightful. Almost everyone knows “Let It Go,” you’ll find yourself humming, “Into the Unknown” and a few other songs from the film. The soundtrack is available tomorrow to prep you for the film on November 22nd.

And yes, Olaf has a song and it’s the cutest!

The addition of Evan Rachel Wood as Queen Iduna and Sterling K. Brown as the courageous and ever loyal Lieutenant Mattias, adds to the richness of the film’s depth and we get the full story my friends- it’s fantastic.

Kid Friendly

Absolutely. My recommendation on age range is as young as 6-7. Reason being that there are some elements of darkness in the film that could scare a younger child. If you are wondering if the film will hold a younger child’s interest- it will. As mentioned earlier it is beautifully illuminating.

Final Thoughts

Without giving away any spoiler information on the film, my final thoughts are -go see the film on November 22nd. If you need a refresher, give the original a watch on Disney+ and come prepared for an epic adventure that will leave your heart full. And if you have a sister, watch it with her.

