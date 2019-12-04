On December 4, 2019, Mark Ebarb turned himself into authorities. Ebarb was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

On December 3, 2019, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 32-year-old Mark Ebarb of 10298 W. Winston Ave. Baton Rouge, LA. on the charge of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. This indictment stems from an investigation initiated by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On October 18, 2019, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Dutchtown High School after receiving a complaint of inappropriate behavior between a teacher and students. During the course of an extensive investigation, detectives learned that Ebarb was engaged in the sharing of inappropriate messages and photographs with multiple students. All evidence and statements were turned over to the District Attorney's Office for review and subsequently presented to the grand jury.

In conjunction with this investigation, Ascension Parish School Superintendent David Alexander released the following statement:

"Whenever there is suspected inappropriate interactions between an employee and a student, we report it to law enforcement, as required, and conduct an internal investigation. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct."

