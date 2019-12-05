Email editor Greg Fischer gfischer@gatehousemedia.com to be featured.

Gonzales Christmas Parade

James LeBlanc will be the grand marshal for the 2019 Christmas Parade, which will roll at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8. The theme this year is "A Hero Christmas." The route will be the same as last year. The route begins at Irma Boulevard and Cornerview Road. Parade will turn left on Cornerview Road and left again on Burnside before disbanding at the Eastbank Shopping Center. The deadline to register to participate in the parade is Nov. 23, 2019. Registration forms can be found at www.jambalayafestival.net or by emailing gonzaleschristmasparage@yahoo.com.

Ascension Baseball Spring Registration

Registration for Ascension Baseball 2020 Spring Season will begin on November 1, 2019, and end on December 8, 2019. The new website is ascension-baseball.com and will be on-line on November 1. Please check on the volunteer page to become a coach or volunteer. Umpires are paid for each game they work. For additional information contact 504-408-3537.

Library Closings

The Ascension Parish Library will be closed Friday, December 6, 2019 for a parish wide staff meeting.

Stop Formosa Nurdlefest 2019

Join RISE St. James for a day packed with speakers, musicians, and performers who will be addressing what it would mean if Formosa is approved to build its 16-facility petrochemical complex in St. James Parish. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, December 10 outside LDEQ, 602 North Fifth Street, Baton Rouge. Will LDEQ do the right thing and #STOPFORMOSA? Residents in Cancer Alley cannot endure another polluting plant, and neither can our coastline. If the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality approves Formosa's air permits, its plastics plant would emit 800 tons of toxic air pollutants and 13 million tons of greenhouse gases every year. Visit StopFormosa.org.

Pop-Up Café

Need a quiet space to relax and break away from the holiday hustle & bustle? Take a breather at our Pop-Up Café at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez. We'll have warm beverages, ambiance, and adult color sheets available. A gift wrapping station with "last minute supplies" will be available for patrons who need a place to wrap gifts outside of the home-- without their loved ones peeking! The Pop-Up Café will only be open from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on December 14, December 21, and December 23, 2019. This space will be designed for adults, so we ask that any children and teens be accompanied by a responsible adult. Gift wrap available while supplies last. Please call the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 622-3339 for more information.

Cookie Swap: Luminary Cards

Colorful lights line the streets, the sweet sound of carolers fills the air, and it is getting chilly outside. The holiday season is finally here, and that means it is time for one of our favorite traditions: Cookie Swap at Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville. This year, join family and friends as we come together to create luminary cards. Bring your most delicious homemade cookies and recipes to share, and sample treats from others too. All the fun happens Thursday evening, December 19, at 6:00 p.m. Registration is required to attend, and seats are sure to go quickly. Call the library at 473-8052 to reserve your spot, today!

Dungeons & Dragons

Ascension Parish Library staff members are excited to announce a board game night centered on the classic tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons. Patrons who attend will be able to select from premade characters and play through a custom-made library-themed adventure for level one adventurers. This is an adult program designed for patrons ages eighteen and up, both veteran players and people who have never played before are welcome. The program will take place at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. All supplies necessary to game will be provided. Advance registration is recommended for this program. To register or for more information on this program, please contact the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at 622-3339.

World AIDS Day Event

Louisiana Tri-Parish Alumnae Chapter (LTP) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will present a World AIDS Day Event, taking place at Port Allen City Railroad Depot, 251 S. Alexander Ave, Port Allen, La. 70767 on December 9, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. This event will feature HIV testing, a candle-light vigil, balloon release, speaker, refreshments, and prizes.

Donaldsonville Business Mingle

The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to have a toast on Turesday, December 10 at Legacy Suites-10533 Highway 70, St. James, LA 70086. Please courtesy reply by December 5 to dvillecoc@bellsouth.net.

Cold Weather Shelter

With temperatures across the area dropping, Baton Rouge Salvation Army Command Officer, Major Donald Tekautz invites men without shelter to The Salvation Army's Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge. The shelter opens at 4 p.m. and will be open until temperatures rise above 40 degrees. Men will need a photo ID to check in.

Baton Rouge Ballet Nutcracker

This year, as the Nutcracker returns to the Arena on December 14 & 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. BRBT's directors are already hard at work to find ways to make this year even more beautiful with creative new stagings and better visibility for many seats. Tickets are now on sale for all performances through Ticketmaster.com, the Raising Cane's River Center Arena Box Office and by calling 225-766-8379. Tickets are priced at $25-$65.

Broadmoor Christmas Parade

The 6th Annual Broadmoor Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2:00 p.m. sponsored by the Broadmoor Residents' Association. The parade route will be the same as last year- beginning at Broadmoor High School, going east to Woodhaven, turning north on Woodhaven to reach South River Oaks Drive, then turning west to Cora Drive, going south to Goodwood Boulevard, then returning to the High School. Spectators and participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a food pantry immediately after the parade. Also please do not park on the parade route. For more information, email broadmoor@broadmoor-br.org or call 926-9829.

Election Reflection

The 2019 Louisiana Gubernatorial Election is over, but what are the lessons we can learn by taking a look back? That’s what LPB will explore during the next taping of Louisiana Public Square. The program entitled "Election Reflection" will air statewide on LPB and on WLAE in New Orleans, Wednesday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m.