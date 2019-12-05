Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant all had tremendous runs in 2019, and as a result, many of the players on each squad were named to the all-district team.

Ascension has proven time and time again that it is one of the premier parishes in the state when it comes to high-school volleyball. This year was no exception.

Four volleyball teams from Ascension reached the state tournament this season. This included all three of the Division-I schools in District 4.

Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant all had tremendous runs in 2019, and as a result, many of the players on each squad were named to the all-district team.

Each team had four selections. That was fitting, considering that Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant all shared the district championship this season. That's the second time in three years that has happened.

Of the three parish teams, Dutchtown finished with the best record. The Lady Griffins went 34-8 this season.

The Lady Griffins were the fourth seed in the Division-I playoffs. They beat both Denham Springs and Sam Houston in the first two rounds of the postseason, punching their ticket to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

However, Dutchtown fell to fifth-seeded Fontainebleau in the quarterfinals.

Making the all-district first team for the Lady Griffins were both senior Zoe Wooten and junior India Bennett.

Making the second team were sophomore Alexis Logarbo and senior Jaela Drumgole. Drumgole had a great bounce-back season after missing almost all of 2018 with a torn ACL.

Dutchtown head coach Patrick Ricks was named the district's Co-Coach of the Year, along with Kaylee Guidry.

The East Ascension Lady Spartans also had a tremendously successful season in 2019.

East Ascension finished the season with a 31-12 record. They entered the Division-I playoffs as the seventh seed.

The Lady Spartans swept both Destrehan and H.L. Bourgeois in the first two rounds of the playoffs, pushing them through to the state tournament for the first time in two years.

There, East Ascension was beaten by second-seeded Mandeville in the quarterfinals.

The headliner on the all-district team for the Lady Spartans was senior Truli Joseph. Joseph was named the district's Offensive MVP.

This is the third straight season the league's Offensive MVP has come from East Ascension. Before Joseph, Diamond Jones earned that honor two years in a row.

Joining Joseph on the first team was Daisha Mosely.

Making the all-district second team for the Lady Spartans were seniors Londyn Brown and Abby LeBourgeois.

St. Amant finished the season with a 21-15 record. They made the Division-I playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

The Lady Gators swept both Hammond and Central in the first two rounds of the postseason, which allowed them to make the state tournament for an amazing 10th straight season.

In the quarterfinals, they were defeated in four sets by eventual state champion Mount Carmel. It was Mount Carmel's sixth straight state title victory.

Making the all-district first team for a third straight season was junior Gracie Duplechain. She was named the league's Defensive MVP. Last season, St. Amant's Kristen Savoy earned that honor.

Joining her on the first team were seniors Elaina Anderson and Aubrey Dwane.

Making the second team for the Lady Gators was Zoe Richard.