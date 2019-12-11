Emmanuel Baptist Church had a great time last Sunday when Bern Nadette Stanis (Thelma) from the hit television show "Good Times" visited them.

It is always a good time to give thanks unto God. Emmanuel Baptist Church had a great time last Sunday when Bern Nadette Stanis (Thelma) from the hit television show "Good Times" visited them. Pictured is Pastor Charles Brown, Bern Nadette Stanis and First Lady Renee Brown. Mayor Leroy Sullivan welcomed Ms. Stanis and presented her with a key to the City of Donaldsonville.