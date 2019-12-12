"It's a blessing to get to this age. To be able to say we've paid our dues, and passed the test of time."

Louis "Boo" LeBlanc walked into Bernardo's Thursday and went straight to the kitchen.

Once there, he joined several other volunteers as they loaded plastic plates with a traditional holiday meal.

Recognized earlier this year as an honorary sheriff for his work in the community, he lived up to his billing as a selfless volunteer as he joined members of the Donaldsonville Rotary Club, the Council on Aging, and the Donaldsonville City Council for the annual Senior Citizen Christmas Party.

Juanita Pearley, who serves as the Executive Director of the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and the President of the Donaldsonville Rotary Club, welcomed everyone to the celebration and introduced the crowd to Mayor Leroy Sullivan Sr., who had been serving plates just moments before grabbing the microphone.

Sullivan said he was happy to see so many people enjoy the food and fellowship of the event.

"It's a blessing to get to this age. To be able to say we've paid our dues, and passed the test of time," he said.

The event serves as a "salute and a thank you" to all of the seniors who "molded and paved the way" for so many, Sullivan added.

During the blessing of the meal, the Mayor thanked Cliff Ourso for providing the food for the event. He also gave credit to Don Guillot and Chuck Montero for covering the music.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff Honor Guard presented the flags during the national anthem. Nolan LeBlanc, who is a veteran, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members of the senior class at Ascension Catholic High School volunteered to serve the food and beverages.