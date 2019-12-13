The following was obtained from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending December 5 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.

November 28

Bennett, Kevin Joseph, Jr, 22, 609 W FOURTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, Violations of Protective Orders

Loup, Jeffrey Joseph, 44, 37296 ST MARIE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles, Operating while Intoxicated; 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Ammuri, Omar Adel, 20, 37139 MURPHY WEBB AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Thomas, Jordon Sei, 19, 12322 DUTCHTOWN LN, GEISMAR, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Smith, Reuben Joshua, 19, 16047 WESTON CT, Prairieville, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Carter, Wilford Keylan, 19, 12202 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Corio, Kedric, 21, 14052 BERT ALLEN RD, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Owner to Secure Registration, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Driver must be Licensed, False Certificates, Violations of registration provisions, Resisting an Officer, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Millien, Stanley Jerode, 36, 17376 W AUTUMN DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of a Schedule I CDS, Resisting an Officer, Reckless Operation

Lockhart, David Ryan, 35, 39320 ST CHARLES AVE, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

November 29

Lux Tiu, Angelina, 22, 41069 MAZOCH RD, GONZALES, Hold for Other Agency, Domestic Abuse Battery

Himel, Todd J, 48, 108 E RAILROAD ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other State Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Michel, Kevin Wayne , 47, 16108 MICHEL AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery; Strangulation (Felony)

Waguespack, Gary, 67, 401 N PLEASANT ST, GONZALES, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Brown, Alvin, 65, 911 ELIZABETH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

McMeller, Johnnie R, 65, 1112 S OLENA ST, GONZALES, Intentional Littering Prohibited, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Alexander, Janaysha, 21, 8029 NED AVE. APT. #1, Baton Rouge, Theft less than $1,000

Miller, Tiffany Jane, 35, 33811 PERKINS CROSSING, Walker, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

Stewart, Clarence Tyrone, 55, 1104 S SHIRLEY AVE, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

November 30

Rayburn, Denver, 27, 43215 MOORE RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Braud, Justin M, 24, 36470 MILLER RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Alsay, Keith, 35, 400 W TENTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE

Alsay, Keith Anthony , 35, 907 PINE ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Simple Burglary (Vehicle)

Videau, Quanika Latricia, 39, 40045 GERMANY RD, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000, Cruelty to the Infirmed

Carter, Kasey, 31, 139 VIRGINIA ST, BELLE ROSE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Domestic Abuse Battery, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Hodoh, Aaron, 20, 17044 ACADIA WAY AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Warren, River, 18, 37035 OAK HAVEN AVE, Denham Springs, Battery of a dating partner

Wintz, Jeffery Paul, 33, 42433 TIGERS EYE STONE AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Careless Operation, No Proof of Insurance, Battery of a dating partner, Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Morris, Jovis Brandon, 33, 713 E HAMILTON ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

London, Kyle V, 22, 616 W FIFTH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

December 1

Toups, Todd Thomas, 52, 11200 KOENENN LANE, Bay St. Louis, MS, Use of Certain Wireless Telecommunications Devices for Text Messaging Prohibited, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)

Milton, Devonte D, 26, 605 W BORDELON ST, GONZALES, Sexual Battery, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)

Falton, Reginald Louis, Jr, 27, 40478 ADELE ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Security Required, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Marijuana less than 14 grams (Misdemeanor), Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Stop Signs and Yield Signs

Diez, Jordan, 24, 37113 WHITE RD 20, PRAIRIEVILLE, BREACH OF BAIL CONDITION, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Rossi, Vance Michael , 27, 12437 DEVILLIER LN, GEISMAR, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Garrison, Aquindice, 28, 408 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct , Resisting an Officer, Simple Battery

Burdiss, Kyle Lee, 30, 36612 POOKEY LN 26, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bordelon, Christian Michael, 27, 13337 HWY 44, GONZALES, Domestic Abuse Battery

Johnson, Calvin Joseph, 37, 16045 TIGER HEIGHTS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $500 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery

Bell, Nathaniel L, 40, 1111 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Hampton, Sandra, 63, 41060 MERRITT EVANS RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000

Dixon, Kiara S, 28, 2824 S BURNSIDE AVE 907, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)

Phillip, Brandon Jamal, 30, 2824 S BURNSIDE AVE 907, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony)

Farr, Michael Anthony, 55, 44319 GOLD PLACE RD, ST AMANT, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000

December 2

Harvey, Earl, 40, 203 MADEWOOD DR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Soileau, Lucas Joseph, 39, 37313 HWY 74 153, GEISMAR, Possession of Schedule II CDS, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, In For Court

Bureau, Dalacy Tremayne, 37, 2011 S COMMERCE AVE, GONZALES, Simple Assault, Domestic Abuse Battery

Flores-Guardado, Monica, 28, 14180 44 hwy 35, GONZALES, Theft less than $1,000

Joseph, Chad Michael, 29, 155 HWY 1003 HWY, Donaldsonville, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Williams, Billy, 36, 2400 ELIZABETH ST, Thibodaux, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Seymore, Mark, 32, 13374 WEAVER RD, Jackson, Theft less than $1,000, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony)

Tolbert, Lucien, 42, 3933 BEECH STREET, Baton Rouge, Criminal Trespass/Trespassing of Real Property, Resisting an Officer, Simple Burglary (All Others), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Criminal Damage to Property $1k to $50k (Felony), Simple Burglary (All Others)

Guidry, Christine, 33, 13542 BROAD CT, Baton Rouge, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden, Theft less than $1,000

Norman, Jessica Marie, 36, 5808 BRUYNINCKX RD, ALEXANDRIA, FUGITIVE-OTHER STATE JURISDICTION

Elliott, Franklin D, Jr, 56, 1056 COUNTY ROAD 2, Hickory Flats, MS, Violations of Protective Orders

Cook, Roger, 35, 454 BAIRD DRIVE, Baton Rouge, Criminal Abandonment, Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence, Battery of a Police Officer, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), No Seat Belt, Child Passenger Restraint System, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Robinson, Kobye, 22, 216 S PLEASANT AVE, GONZALES, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct

Daboval, Ryan, 46, 8207 SCHOLAR DR, BATON ROUGE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Possession of Schedule IV CDS, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)

December 3

Scott, Troy, 49, 12733 RUBY LAKE DR., Walker, Probation Violation Parish, Theft of a Motor Vehicle $1k to $5k (Felony)

Hamilton, Cleveland, 36, 9258 ESTER ST, CONVENT, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Thompson, Albert, 52, 111 SHIP LN, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Simon, Jamie L, 35, 41036 MARCHAND RD 13, GONZALES, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Driving on Right Side of Road; Exceptions, Failure to Report Accident, Hit and Run Driving

Duncan, Jarred, 19, 402 CHURCH ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities/ Weapons Law Violation, Principals

Lebert, Amos Joseph, 37, 15012 BEAU JON AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Bolding, Liakeedra ann, 30, 800 RIVERVIEW COMPLEX apt A108, DONALDSONVILLE, Surety, Tail lamps, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Pizzolato, Daryl, Jr, 51, 18353 DONNA ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery

December 4

Bates, Joshua Darnell, 22, 40206 COONTRAP RD, GONZALES, Possession of Marijuana 2nd (Misdemeanor)

Oxley, Tommy W, 43, 36600 POOKEY LN 18, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction

Breaux, Zachary, 26, 30077 BARNETT, Denham Springs, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Limitations on Backing, Expired MVI

Martin, Karen Ann, 51, 800 RIVERVIEW COMPLEX 106D, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Estrada, Micahi, 29, <UNKNOWN> , Theft $5000 but less than $25k (Felony), Bank Fraud

Ebarb, Mark, 32, 10298 W WINSTON AVE Apt 2, Baton Rouge, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Harris, Stanford, 61, 710 THIRD ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Martin, Brittney, 28, 47481 HWY 22, ST AMANT, Domestic Abuse Battery

Williams, McConnell, 39, 12955 CANTERBURY DR, Baton Rouge, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)

Berteau, Brian P, 36, 41149 HWY 621, GONZALES, Resisting an Officer, Domestic Abuse Battery

Thibodeaux, Shane D, 45, 7525 BOARD DR, Baton Rouge, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Smith, Megan, 25, 1501 SILVER LEAF STREET, Gonzales, Theft less than $1,000

Bennett, Joseph Ernest, 47, 4747 SOUTH PARK APT 220, Baton Rouge, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Cocaine), Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin

Townson, Rodney Keith, Jr, 35, 508 KEY LARGO DR, PORT ALLEN, Simple Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery

Franz, Joel Lee, 62, 17036 MARTY LOW RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Resisting an Officer by Violence, Resistance, or Opposition, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses

Mcfee, Starr Ree, 39, 1727 N MAGNOLIA ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia

December 5

Voss, Nicholas, 24, 37084 SUE ST Homeless, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant

Williams, Brandon J, 30, 6193 SUMRALL DR, Baton Rouge, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, Registration certificates, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Registration; Commercial Vehicles; Expired Plate, Maximum Speed Limit, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction