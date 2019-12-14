ANACOCO – The Lady Indians led early and often but could not pull away to put the game away.

However, a big run in the fourth quarter gave Anacoco a convincing 83-60 win over Oak Hill Saturday night at the Mickey Goins Memorial Tournament at Anacoco High School.

"I told Coach (Casey) Johnson that they will not go away," Anacoco head coach Tim Parker said. "We would get a lead and then they would cut it to 6 points. At the end, 3s from Tyler Summitt gave us the boost we needed."

The Lady Indians (12-9) had three players score in double figures, led by 20 from Bailey Davis.

"They were covering Cally (Hooks) tonight with a box-and-one, so the responsibilities fell on the shoulders of girls that don't carry it a lot," Parker said. "They stepped up, and we got what we came for. Right now, ultimately, we are a team of spurts. We sometimes look good and other times, we don't. One thing I do like about the team right now is that there isn't much of a difference when I make some subs. I think that's part of what we are becoming. We're getting better."

Anacoco led 23-13 after the first quarter, but Oak Hill pulled within 4 midway through the second period. The Lady Indians went on an 11-2 run – capped off with a layup by Davis – to make it 40-27.

With 3:31 left in the third quarter, Oak Hill made it 48-45 with a layup, but the Lady Indians answered with another 11-point run to make it 59-48 at the end of the third period.

Anacoco forward Paige Mayo hit two layups to open the fourth. Mayo's role increased due to injuries in the front court and players in foul trouble on Saturday night.

"Paige gives us that presence because of her size," Parker said. "She's bumping six foot. She's going to be a great player, but she's only 14 years old. She's a freshman. Those things are going to come, but she's getting better every game and every practice."

Summitt hit three 3 pointers in the fourth as the Lady Indians pulled away for the win.

"We had some kids pick up some fouls, but also, sometimes you don't which five are going to mesh that night," Parker said. "Sometimes, it's Kadee (Norris) and sometimes it's Jaydon (Craft) and finally, Tyler got going tonight. It's about finding the ones that are comfortable in that particular setting."

Hooks finished with 16 points, and Summit added 11 – all in the fourth quarter. Mayo also finished with 11 points in the win.