The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) – Corrections Services officially welcomed 17 new Probation and Parole Officers to the Department after they took the oath of office Tuesday morning during a swearing in ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Training Auditorium in Baton Rouge.

Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc and Probation and Parole Director Pete Fremin addressed the graduates, as well as the Honorable Judge Elizabeth Engolio, 18th Judicial District, who also administered the oath of office.

"Congratulations to the newest members of our Probation and Parole team," said Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary James M. Le Blanc. "These new officers will play a critical role in Louisiana's criminal justice system, supervising offenders and helping them successfully reintegrate into society."

The new officers will work in districts across Louisiana. During the ceremony, the Department recognized the efforts of a few cadets who excelled in various areas. Lance Kincanon of Ville Platte District was the honor graduate, Laura Stamper of Alexandria District received the Academic Award, Michael Pruitt of Shreveport District received the Top Gun Award, and Dustin Williams of West Baton Rouge District earned the Physical Fitness award. Jessica Calamia of Baton Rouge District and Laura Stamper of Alexandria District received the Uncle Bill Hard Charger Award for going above and beyond what was asked of them.

DPS&C’s P.O.S.T. certified Probation and Parole officers supervise 59,000 individuals on probation and/or parole across the state, emphasizing public safety while also helping the individual access resources that will aid in his/her efforts to become a productive member of society rather than a tax burden.

Probation and Parole officers also routinely assist local, state and federal authorities with investigations and information, including the crime prevention initiatives in Baton Rouge and New Orleans as well as various law enforcement task forces.

Congratulations to the Probation and Parole P.O.S.T Academy Class #42.

Contributed by La. Dept. of Public Safety and Corrections