The 2019 high-school football season was another successful one for Ascension Parish as five of the six schools reached the playoffs, and two teams won postseason games.

In District 5-5A, two of the three parish squads made the playoffs, and none of the teams finished with a losing record. East Ascension and Dutchtown combined to win 15 regular-season games.

As a result, each team was well-represented on the All-District 5-5A squad. East Ascension and Dutchtown had the most Ascension selections with 22 apiece.

The Spartans had the best season of the three parish squads in the district. East Ascension finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and ended the year as the league runner-up for the second straight season.

The Spartans again beat both Dutchtown and St. Amant and hosted a first-round playoff game. There, they defeated Terrebonne. It was their fourth straight first-round victory.

However, East Ascension’s season ended on the road with a 21-13 defeat against Ruston.

The Spartans were led by senior inside linebacker Javon Carter. Carter was named the district’s Defensive MVP.

Also making the first team on defense were junior defensive lineman Jerrel Boykins, senior defensive back Jyren Ester and senior flex player Dajon Jones.

Offensively, senior wide receivers Steven McBride and Jyrin Johnson made the first unit. McBride is a Kansas commit.

The final first-team selection was sophomore running back Kendall Washington.

Making the second team was senior quarterback Cameron Jones, senior wide receiver Hobert Grayson and offensive linemen Michael Bailey (senior) and Gavin Soniat (junior).

Senior Ethan Bagwell made the second team as both a running back and a punter.

Defensively, five Spartans made the second team. They were: sophomore defensive lineman Masey Lewis, sophomore linebacker Rionte Jones, senior linebacker Dajon Jones, junior linebacker Marcellus Taylor and junior defensive back Justin Walker.

Honorable-mention selections were: junior offensive lineman Marcus Banks, junior defensive lineman Ashton Milton, kicker Alex Phelps and defensive back and kick return Kael Babin.

Dutchtown had a great bounce-back season that saw them go 7-3 during the regular season and host a first-round playoff game. Unfortunately for the Griffins, they were upset by Ruston.

The Dutchtown offense was sparked all season by sophomore running back Dylan Sampson. Sampson was a first-team all-district selection after rushing for more than 1,500 yards and over 20 touchdowns.

Paving the way for him on the offensive line was Riley Lawrence, another first-team selection.

Senior Cohen Parent made the first team as both a kicker and punter.

Defensively, senior linebacker Johmel Jollar made the first unit, along with defensive lineman Jyron Banks and defensive back Logan Scott.

Making the second team defensively were defensive lineman Javion Hughes, linebacker Chris Washington, defensive back Jordan Spears and flex Brett Latiolais.

Offensive second-team selections for the Griffins were: running back Blayden Louis, tight end Jadyn McKinney, wide receiver Derrick Youngblood and offensive linemen Matt Gallman and Reed Davis.

Scott made the second team as a kick returner.

Honorable-mention selections for Dutchtown were: quarterback Brayden Fritsche, receiver Dajan Watkins, offensive lineman Hayden Harms, defensive lineman Jared Dupar and defensive backs Justin Agu and Deldrick Jones.

St. Amant missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The Gators finished the year at 5-5.

Still, St. Amant had 12 players make the All-District 5-5A squad.

Making the first team were wide receiver Javin Augillard, defensive back Evan Bourgeois and offensive lineman Isaak Theriot.

Cole Poirrier also made the first team as an athlete. Poirrier was one of the quarterbacks the Gators alternated throughout the season. He was also the team’s kicker and punter.

The second team contained the running back duo of Reggie Sims and Lathan Vaughn, as well as defensive lineman Jamir Baptiste, linebacker Sam McCorkle and wide receiver Austin Bascom.

The Gators’ honorable-mention selections were defensive lineman Reese Nelson, receiver Justin Storks and offensive lineman Gavin Franz.